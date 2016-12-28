Raytheon Selects Triumph to Support U.S. Navy Next Generation Jammer Increment 1

Raytheon recently contracted Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) to provide 31 Servo Control Systems in support of the U.S. Navy’s Next Generation Jammer Increment 1 (NGJ Inc 1) program Engineering and Manufacturing Development phase.

“The Servo Control System showcases our vertical integration capability in electromechanical components and systems,” said Tom Holzthum, executive vice president, Triumph Integrated Systems. “Triumph is well positioned to provide highly-engineered yet cost-effective solutions for NGJ Inc 1.”





The Servo Control System consists of four electromechanical actuators and a servo electronics unit, for use in the inlet and exhaust door actuators on the pod.

In 2015, Raytheon selected Triumph to provide heat exchangers for NGJ Inc 1. The new three-year NGJ Inc 1 contract expands the services provided by Triumph to include complex systems and system components.

Triumph Group, Inc., headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs and overhauls a broad portfolio of aircraft structures, components, accessories, subassemblies and systems. The company serves a broad, worldwide spectrum of the aviation industry, including original equipment manufacturers of commercial, regional, business and military aircraft and aircraft components, as well as commercial and regional airlines and air cargo carriers.

Source : Raytheon - view original press release