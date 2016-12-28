CACI Awarded $140 M Prime Contract to Continue Global Logistics and Training Support Services for U.S. Navy

CACI International Inc, announced today it was awarded a $140 million prime contract to provide global logistics support services for the United States Fleet Forces Command (USFFC) Naval Forces Logistics (NFL) Support/Training Services program. The five-year contract represents continuing business in CACI’s Logistics and Material Readiness market area.

USFFC supports the Chief of Naval Operations and Combat Commanders worldwide by providing responsive, relevant, sustainable Naval Operating Forces that are ready for continual combat operations. The command is responsible for organizing, manning, training, equipping, and maintaining Naval forces to generate required and sustainable levels of current and future readiness. Under this contract, CACI will continue to provide global logistics support, including analysis and problem-solving, database and system administration, financial management, on-site assistance, training, implementation, and program management.





John Mengucci, CACI’s Chief Operating Officer and President of U.S. Operations, said, “CACI has an outstanding track record of support for U.S. Navy global logistics and training programs, and this award with the United States Fleet Forces Command is another vote of confidence in the reliability and value of our solutions and services.”

According to CACI President and Chief Executive Officer Ken Asbury, “CACI is proud to continue our partnership with the U.S. Navy, delivering mission-critical logistics solutions and services with innovation and integrity. We are dedicated to supporting our troops’ readiness to protect our nation and its allies at home and abroad.”

