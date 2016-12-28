SSL-Built Multi-Mission Satellite for Embratel Star One Begins Post-Launch Maneuvers According to Plan

Space Systems Loral (SSL), a leading provider of innovative satellites and spacecraft systems, today announced that the Star One D1 satellite, which it designed and built for Embratel Star One, was launched yesterday and is successfully performing post-launch maneuvers according to plan. The satellite deployed its solar arrays on schedule following its launch aboard an Ariane 5 launch vehicle from the European Spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana. It will begin firing its main thruster later today in order to propel it toward its final geostationary orbit. The satellite will be used to provide a range of services in Latin America including high-speed communications and television broadcast.

"Star One D1 is a complex, multi-mission satellite that will broaden access to the digital world for people in South, North and Central America, including Mexico," said John Celli, president of SSL. "SSL is gratified to be a part of that effort and we are pleased that the satellite is performing as expected."





Star One D1 is the second satellite that SSL built for Embratel Star One. SSL also provided Star One C4, which was launched in 2015 and is currently providing Direct-To-Home television service in Brazil and has expanded Embratel Star One's broadcasting services to other Latin American countries and to the United States.

Star One D1 is equipped with C-, Ku-, and Ka-band payloads and serves multiple missions, including telecommunications, television broadcast, cellular backhaul, internet access, and other services such as digital inclusion in Brazil and in the Latin American region.

"Star One D1 is the first of our fourth generation family of satellites, and will enter service as our largest and most powerful satellite," said Gustavo Silbert, president of Embratel Star One. "SSL is a world class satellite manufacturer and has been an innovative partner in the development of our satellite fleet."

Star One D1 is based on the highly flexible SSL 1300 platform, which has the capability to support a broad range of applications and technology advances. The satellite, which is designed to provide service for 15 years or more, will be located at 84 degrees West longitude. Star One D1 shared a launch vehicle with another SSL-built satellite, JCSAT-15, which is also performing according to plan on orbit.

Source : Space Systems Loral - view original press release