Wednesday, Dec 28, 2016

Raytheon to Demonstrate New Tech for Uninterrupted Military Communications in Contested Environments

The U.S. Air Force has awarded Raytheon Company a $37 million contract to demonstrate new satellite communications technology that will continuously link tactical users with military leaders in contested environments.

Managed by the Space and Missile Systems Center at Los Angeles Air Force Base, the Protected Tactical Services Field Demonstration, or PTSFD, program represents a major improvement in anti-jam security via the Wideband Global Satellite Communications, or WGS, constellation and commercial satellites.


Eventually, hardware developed and tested under the PTSFD contract can be deployed as upgrades to existing satellite communication terminals. By reusing the antenna and RF front end of existing terminals, costs are greatly reduced, since those are the most expensive elements of any SATCOM terminal.

"In today's global environment, affordable, protected and resilient satellite communication is crucial," said Brian Gray, senior director of Raytheon Protected Communications Systems, Raytheon Space and Airborne Systems. "Raytheon is uniquely qualified to deliver a reliable and affordable terminal for this critical mission."

The new, protected SATCOM system will bring a distinct set of capabilities, including flexible access to commercial and government SATCOM channels for seamless transition between SATCOM systems to maximize communications availability for tactical forces.

Work will be performed in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and is expected to be completed by September 30, 2020.

Source : Raytheon Company

Published on ASDNews: Dec 21, 2016

 

