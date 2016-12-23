KBR Awarded Contract for Royal Australian Navy

KBR, Inc. announced today it has been awarded a contract by Scientific Management Associates Pty Ltd (SMA) to support them in providing Technical Training Support Services to the Royal Australian Navy (RAN) at HMAS Cerberus, Victoria.

Under the terms of the contract, KBR will use their proven experience in designing and delivering state-of-the-art live, virtual and constructive training environments and training management systems. This work is expected to be performed over a five year period. KBR's focus will be on supporting continuous improvement, the enhancement of training outcomes and student engagement through contemporary learning and innovation.





Rob Hawketts, Vice President of KBR Government Services Asia Pacific said, "KBR is excited to work with SMA and the RAN to provide engaging and effective technical and trade training with the goal of improving job readiness while minimizing the burden on the Fleet."

"This award builds on our recent success of the Landing Helicopter Dock (LHD) Sustainment Training contract and demonstrates customer confidence in our ability to deliver innovative training solutions as a collaborative partner," Hawketts continued.

Revenue associated with this project is undisclosed and will be booked into backlog of unfilled orders for KBR's Government Services business segment as task orders under the contract are awarded.

Source : Kellogg Brown & Root LLC - view original press release