Embraer Delivers First Legacy 450 to Canada's Airsprint

Embraer Executive Jets delivered today the first Legacy 450 mid-light business jet to AirSprint, Inc., a Canadian privately held fractional aircraft ownership company based in Calgary, Alberta, marking the first Legacy 450 delivery in Canada.

The purchase agreement for up to 12 Legacy 450, which consists of two firm orders, was signed in July 2016. This agreement has an estimated value of USD 198 million at the current list price, if all options are exercised.





“This first delivery is not only evidence of our growing presence in the Canadian market, but it’s also an important milestone in renewing Canada’s largest fractional aircraft fleet with one of the most innovative business jets in the industry,” said Marco Tulio Pellegrini, President & CEO, Embraer Executive Jets. “AirSprint customers will benefit from the Legacy 450’s comfort, performance, efficiency, and availability for local and transoceanic missions.”

Recently, Embraer and AirSprint teamed up for a Legacy 450 demo flight to Hawaii, demonstrating the aircraft’s long range capabilities. The 2,428 mile (3,907 km) trip from Oakland (CA) to Maui was smoothly completed in just over 5 hours and will be submitted to the National Aeronautic Association (NAA) and Federation Aeronautique Internationale (FAI) as a speed record attempt between two recognized city pairs. The Legacy 450 is certified to fly 2,900 nm (5,371 km) with four passengers and NBAA IFR reserves.

“The Legacy 450 is an exciting and important addition as we grow and evolve our fleet of aircraft,” said James Elian, president and COO of AirSprint. “AirSprint is proud to play a role in the personal and professional lives of successful Canadians. Our Fractional Owners trust us daily to take them, their colleagues, and their loved ones to places of work and leisure. With the addition of the Legacy 450, we will be able to enhance their experience by providing faster, non-stop access to further away destinations, all with a level of comfort and luxury not previously available. We are thrilled to offer this new level of service to our Owners, and to introduce the Legacy 450 to the Canadian market.”

Source : Embraer - Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica S.A. (NYSE: ERJ) - view original press release