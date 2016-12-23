Rolls-Royce and Delta Air Lines Enter Into First Ever Selectcare Agreement for Trent Engines

Rolls-Royce and Delta Air Lines have entered into the first ever SelectCare services agreement for Trent engines. The agreement covers Trent 800 engines on Boeing 777 aircraft operated by the airline.

SelectCare is a fixed price overhaul service agreement that includes a suite of supplementary services that allow customers to benefit from Rolls-Royce’s OEM insight and aftermarket capability, while providing cost certainty and fleet plan flexibility. It has already been selected by launch customer American Airlines and Icelandair for RB211 engines.





Greg May, Senior Vice President, Delta Air Lines, said: “We are excited to be starting this new phase in our relationship with Rolls-Royce. SelectCare provides us with a flexible solution for our Trent 800 powered fleet and matches our individual needs for this engine.”

Lewis Prebble, Rolls-Royce, Senior Vice President – Customers, Americas, said: “This order underlines our commitment to provide our customers with a choice of competitive, capable and flexible services. We are delighted to be welcoming Delta Air Lines as our very first Trent SelectCare customer and look forward to building on our excellent relationship.”

Source : Rolls Royce - view original press release