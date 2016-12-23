Rheinmetall Awarded Challenger 2 Life Extension Programme Assessment Phase Contract

Rheinmetall has been awarded a Challenger 2 Life Extension Programme Assessment Phase contract by the United Kingdom Ministry of Defence.

The British Army is seeking to extend the service life of the Challenger 2 main battle tank through to 2035. During the Assessment Phase, Rheinmetall will develop solutions in line with user requirements set by the MOD.. The programme includes addressing existing obsolescence issues, with Rheinmetall offering options that will sustain the capability and effectiveness of the Challenger 2. The Assessment Phase contract is worth £23 million.





Related Research on ASDReports.com:

Global Armored Vehicles Automatic Fire Extinguishing Systems Market 2016-2020

At the end of the Assessment Phase Rheinmetall will make an offer for the Demonstration, Manufacture and In Service contract phases. If successful, under current planning, this contract would see Rheinmetall becoming the Design Authority for the Challenger 2 and cover the modification of Challenger 2 tanks to Mk 2 standard.

Rheinmetall is currently involved in upgrading the technical and tactical performance of the Leopard 2 main battle tank for two major international customers and offers a wide array of cutting-edge systems. Continuous investment in research and development keep Rheinmetall at the forefront of modern tank technology, which the company plans to share with the British Army.

With its experience and technological wherewithal to take the lead in every aspect of the CR2 LEP, Rheinmetall is ideally placed to cover all the current lines of development, including assured long-term logistical support, which will maintain Britain’s longstanding expertise in tank development and design.

A key aspect of the Rheinmetall offer is to involve UK suppliers in the Assessment Phase, with a Rheinmetall systems engineering team based in the UK to support CR2 LEP and other programmes.

Source : Rheinmetall AG - view original press release