Rolls-Royce Welcomes Iran Air Deal

Rolls-Royce welcomes the announcement today of a firm contract between Airbus and Iran Air for the supply of 100 aircraft.

The agreement includes 16 Airbus A350 XWB aircraft which are powered exclusively by the Trent XWB engine. The Trent XWB is the world’s most efficient large aero engine and was designed specifically for the aircraft. With over 1,600 units sold, it has become the world’s fastest selling widebody engine.





Also included in the agreement are 38 aircraft from the Airbus A330 family. The Trent 7000 engine is the exclusive power plant for the A330neo aircraft, while the Trent 700 is the engine of choice for the A330ceo, with approximately 60 per cent of current market share and more than 90 per cent of the order backlog.

Currently an aircraft powered by an engine from the Rolls-Royce Trent family takes off or lands somewhere in the world every 16 seconds. Rolls-Royce is doubling its production of engines for large passenger aircraft to over 600 a year and over the coming years our share of the global market for large passenger aircraft will increase to more than 50 per cent for the first time

Source : Rolls Royce - view original press release