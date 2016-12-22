Raytheon to Produce NSA-certified Encryption Devices With Next-generation Safeguards for Tactical Radios

The U.S. Navy awarded Raytheon Company (NYSE: RTN) a $32 million production contract for next-generation encryption devices to safeguard military tactical data transmissions across air, surface, subsurface and ground assets. The Link Level Communication Security 7M encryptor, or LLC 7M, provides enhanced security for the Link 22 tactical radio system used by the U.S. military and its allies.

The LLC 7M has received the National Security Agency's only Type 1 certification for protection of information classified up to the Secret level in the Link 22 environment. Link 22 replaces the legacy Link 11 radio system, and is interoperable with the current Link 16 system, providing longer-distance, beyond-line-of-sight communications without reliance on satellites or persistent airborne relay.





Related Research on ASDReports.com:

Aerospace Coatings Market Report 2016-2026

"With the signing of the LLC 7M production contract, and its ability to seamlessly integrate with Link 16, the Link 22 system is now ready for prime time," said Chuck Schwartz, project manager for SPAWAR's NILE project office. "We expect the system to eventually be adopted by more than 30 allied nations."

The LLC 7M is being developed under contract with the U.S. Navy's Space and Naval Warfare Systems Command, or SPAWAR, as part of the NATO Improved Link Eleven, or NILE project, which includes international partners Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the U.K. Raytheon's $32 million contract includes a five-year base performance period with an additional five-year option. If exercised, the option could bring the cumulative value of the contract to $63 million.

"Securing our nation's critical information, while enabling communications is paramount to victory on any battlefield, and Raytheon is delivering this capability with the LLC 7M," said John Droge, director of Secure Information Systems at Raytheon's Space and Airborne Systems.

"The LLC 7M flexible platform is ruggedized and form-factored for easy installation, enabling Raytheon to support additional capabilities, design enhancements and expanded use cases in the future. LLC 7M is available to U.S. military operators and under Foreign Military Sales through the SPAWAR's Indefinite Delivery Requirements contract vehicle.

Source : Raytheon Corporation (NYSE: RTN) - view original press release