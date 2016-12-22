Safran Identity &: Security to Modernize Mexico's Multi-biometric Identification System



Safran Identity & Security has been awarded a five-year contract by the National Electoral Institute of Mexico (INE) for its multi-biometric identification system and related services.

Safran to modernize Mexico’s multi-biometric identification system.

With this new contract, INE confirms its trust in Safran to conform and update the Mexican national voter registry that enables fair and efficient elections.





Related Research on ASDReports.com:

Analyzing the Global Aerospace and Defense Industry 2016

As one of the world's largest systems of its kind, the multi-biometric identification system ensures each voter has a unique identity by detecting false or double-identity cases in real time. It uses both fingerprint and facial recognition to help ensure that each Mexican citizen is registered only once in the national voter rolls.

Safran has supported INE with its multi-biometric system since 2005. The latest contract comprises the modernization of the system with the latest biometric technology and an upgrade from 2 to 10 fingerprint matching. The new system will be able to register 113 million fingerprint captures and portrait images. These will be matched against the largest database in the region. Safran's solution is designed to support up to 120,000 transactions per day.

As an autonomous public entity responsible for organizing federal elections, we need to ensure the trustworthiness of the process. For more than 10 years, Safran has proven it fulfills this demanding requirement. By choosing the world leader in biometric technology, INE is making sure it is well prepared for the future with state of the art technology.

René Miranda Jaimes, Executive Director of the Electoral Federal Registry at INE

Jessica Westerouen van Meeteren, EVP of Safran Identity & Security's Government Identity Solutions division added: "We are very proud to continue our longstanding relationship and our support for INE and to bring our in-depth experience to Mexico's biometric identification system. With proven experience for large-scale projects like this, as well as in India, Kenya, Colombia, Peru and Chili, we can make a direct contribution to enabling an accurate and smooth democratic national voting process."

Source : Safran S.A. (Paris: SAF.PA) - view original press release