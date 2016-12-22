Defense Information System Agency/defense Information Technology Contracting Organization Awards Flight Services Contract to Rockwell Collins

The Defense Information System Agency (DISA)/Defense Information Technology Contracting Organization (DITCO) has awarded a Data Link Service Provider (DSP) 4 contract to Rockwell Collins. The DSP 4 contract, with options, represents a potential five year agreement for the provision of Command and Control (C2) communications, broadband cabin services, global flight planning and flight deck safety services.

Under the new contract, Rockwell Collins will provide aircraft data link, voice and value-added communication services to the United States Government (USG) and military to include United States Air Force Air Mobility Command (AMC) Transport and Very Important Person Special Air Mission (VIPSAM) aircraft. The company’s ARINCDirectSM services enable global communications with USG aircraft to provide highly efficient and direct air traffic control (ATC) routing, which will reduce mission time and fuel costs. ARINCDirect’s comprehensive global flight planning and international trip support services will also support AMC.





“As the communications service provider for the DSP 4 contract, Rockwell Collins’ ARINCDirect will deliver continuous and uninterrupted worldwide operational C2 and ATC related services such as Controller–Pilot Data Link Communications (CPDLC) for AMC and VIPSAM aircraft,” said David Poltorak, vice president, Business and Government Aviation Services for Rockwell Collins. “We are proud to support the government and these aircraft in successfully completing their missions and we look forward to working together in the coming years.”

The ARINCDirect services for AMC aircraft include Inmarsat and Iridium satellite communications, very high frequency data link, high frequency data link and will provide for information exchanges between AMC C2 systems and aircraft.

