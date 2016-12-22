GomSpace Enters a Turn-key Contract With Aerial & Maritime Ltd.

GomSpace ApS and Aerial & Maritime Ltd both subsidiaries of GS Sweden AB have entered into a turn-key delivery contract, whereas GomSpace will design, deliver, launch and commission a constellation of satellites into a low-inclination Equatorial orbit. The delivery of the satellites and launch will take place in 2018. The contract has a value of approximately USD 6.0 million.

The objective of A&M is to own and operate a constellation of nanosatellites to be launched into a low-inclination Equatorial orbit. The satellites will be capable of monitoring the whereabouts of civilian aircraft and vessels in an area spanning from 37 Degrees Northern to 37 Degrees Southern Latitude using ADS-B and AIS signals, respectively.





Related Research on ASDReports.com:

50 Innovative Companies in Combat Medicine & Battlefield Healthcare 2016

"This turn-key contract represents an important milestone for GomSpace as this is the first major project comprising the design, manufacturing, launch and commissioning of a complete constellation entirely for commercial usage, which GomSpace will execute," says Niels Buus, CEO, GomSpace.

Source : GomSpace - view original press release