SAIC and Root9b Partner to Offer Advanced Cybersecurity Simulation and Training

Science Applications International Corp. (NYSE: SAIC) is teaming with root9B, a root9B Holdings Company (OTCQB: RTNBD), to provide advanced cybersecurity training and simulation environments to government clients. As part of the agreement, SAIC and root9B will focus on redefining how organizations prepare their personnel to conduct cyber operations through tailored training, dynamic simulation, and realistic scenarios.

Leveraging SAIC’s new training platform, SAIC Integrated Training Edge™, root9B’s industry-leading advanced cyber operations training and DAEDALUS cyber range content, will offer a tailored, agile, and modular training platform that supports complete cyber force certification. SAIC’s platform, abbreviated as SITE™, integrates SAIC’s people, processes, tools, and technologies into one ecosystem, drawing on decades of successful design, development, and delivery of immersive training.





“This collaboration will enable operationally-focused teams to receive immersive training in areas like Joint Operations Planning Process (JOPP), cyber operations, and advanced training in Operational Design and Operational Art,” said Josh Jackson, SAIC Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Training and Simulation Service Line. “Together, we are helping our customers address highly complex training challenges in cyber operations.”

The effort will draw on root9B’s real-world operational experiences to deliver state-of-the-art cyber training focused on developing the operational skills needed to protect against the evolving capabilities of cyber adversaries and elevate the skills of future cybersecurity teams.

As a Mission Qualification Training (MQT) provider to multiple Department of Defense cyber units, root9B understands that developing relevant, practical knowledge, insight, and technical skills is central to establishing a cadre of cybersecurity teams who are mission-ready. This provides validation of full-spectrum courses of action driven by the specific needs of government, and critical infrastructure market segments.

“Traditional training pipelines have focused on developing core learning objectives in an academic environment before introducing students to operationally relevant scenarios. The unfortunate side effect of this divide-and-conquer methodology is an attrition of knowledge, failure to establish relevancy, and increased time to operational effectiveness,” said Mike Morris, root9B Chief Technology Officer. “This partnership with SAIC counters this instructional weakness by providing the best learning environment possible while presenting students with challenging real-world cybersecurity operations, scenarios, and incidents.”

With this joint effort, SAIC and root9B will provide customers with technology-driven, skills-based services, delivered on-demand, customized to individual needs, and aligned to budget and operational requirements.

