Engility Awarded $31 Million U.S. Air Force Cyber Security Contract

Engility Holdings, Inc., today announced it was awarded a $31 million contract to provide cyber security assessment, analysis and research for the Defense Technical Information Center (DTIC) in support of the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Cyber Security Engineering Division.

“This new contract, a take-away win, expands our cyber security partnership with the Air Force and gives us the opportunity to bring our cyber vulnerability assessment and research expertise to support their evolving requirements,” said Engility CEO Lynn Dugle. “We look forward to working with DTIC and helping the Air Force solve their toughest cyber challenges.”





Engility will deliver cutting-edge cyber services and solutions that include assessments, independent verification and validation (IV&V), site audits, software assurance, prototypes and processes. The company will study, analyze, advise and conduct research and development to advance cyber security for Air Force mission requirements. Engility’s approach to penetration testing of security requirements is anticipated to save the program substantial time and cost.

The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, one of six centers in the Air Force Materiel Command, acquires and supports Air Force weapon systems throughout their entire life cycle. Highlighting the importance the Air Force is placing on cyber security, Gen. Ellen M. Pawlikowski, the Air Force Materiel Command commander, said in September, “We want to be able to ‘bake in’ cyber security from the beginning… with our weapons systems.”

