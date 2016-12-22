Atlantic Airways takes delivery of its first Airbus A320

Atlantic Airways, the national carrier of the Faroe Islands, has taken delivery of its first Airbus A320 as part of its plan to increase capacity, becoming Airbus’ newest operator of the type.





Atlantic Airways passengers will benefit from the newest cabin comfort throughout the cabin in a single class layout with 168 seats and 18 inch wide seats as standard. The aircraft which is equipped with CFM engines will be deployed on routes from the Faroe Islands to Copenhagen.

The A320 was chosen by Atlantic Airways for its unrivalled economics, performance and operability in challenging environmental and geographical conditions. The aircraft has Required Navigation Performance (RNP 0.1) capability built-in, which enables the aircraft to fly precisely along predefined routes using state-of-the-art on-board navigation systems. Atlantic Airways were the first airline in Europe to use the Required Navigation Performance approach.

The A320 Family is the world’s best-selling single aisle product line with over 12,800 orders since launch and more than 7,300 aircraft delivered to some 400 operators worldwide. Thanks to their widest cabin, all members of the A320 Family offer unmatched comfort in all classes and Airbus’ 18” wide seats in economy as standard. With one aircraft in four sizes (A318, A319, A320 & A321), the A320 Family, seating from 100 to 240 passengers, seamlessly covers the entire single-aisle segment from low to high-density domestic to longer range routes.

Source : Airbus, an EADS N.V. company (Paris: EAD.PA) - view original press release