Island Air Selects Bombardier Q400 Aircraft for Fleet Renewal and Expansion

Bombardier Commercial Aircraft announced today that it has delivered the first of three Q400 turboprops ordered by Irish leasing company Elix Aviation Capital Limited. The aircraft, which was delivered in a 78-seat configuration, is scheduled to enter service with Hawaii Island Air, Inc. ("Island Air") in early 2017. Island Air is Hawaii's alternative regional airline and second oldest carrier.

"We are delighted to welcome Island Air to the growing family of Q400 aircraft operators and are proud that the airline selected the Q400 as it re-fleets and looks to enhance inter-island connectivity," said Fred Cromer, President, Bombardier Commercial Aircraft. "The technologically advanced, environmentally friendly Q400 aircraft is ideal for operations in Hawaii's hot, humid, topographically diverse landscape and will serve Island Air well as it strives to achieve its business objectives."





"As we look to expand our regional route network and connect local residents and visitors across the islands, the reliable, operationally flexible and cost efficient Q400 turboprop is the perfect choice to take our airline to the next level," said David Uchiyama, Chief Executive Officer and President, Hawaii Island Air. "Additionally, the comprehensive support from Bombardier in acquiring the aircraft and integrating them into our network reconfirms our decision to utilize this manufacturer and superior product for our fleet renewal and expansion strategy."

"The modern Q400 turboprop is a valuable asset in our portfolio because it is ideally suited to meet the needs of diverse regional airlines worldwide," said Antonis Simigdalas, Chief Executive Officer, Elix Aviation Capital Limited. "This latest aircraft acquisition will figure prominently in our plans as we continue to grow and we are pleased to see that the Island Air network will also benefit from this transaction."

The Q400 aircraft features advanced noise reduction and vibration suppression systems to allow passengers to enjoy a quieter, smother cabin experience. The aircraft burns 30 percent less fuel and produces lower emissions on short-haul routes, making it more environmentally friendly compared to other aircraft currently serving the Hawaii market. In addition, with its reduced noise footprint there will be less disruption to communities as it soars above.

Source : Bombardier Aerospace - view original press release