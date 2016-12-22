Newsletter Subscription


Thursday, Dec 22, 2016

RSS feed LinkedIn Twitter   |   Contact us Contact us

You are here: ASDNews Home > Order for Technical Support for Gripen


Order for Technical Support for Gripen

Defence and security company Saab has received an order from the Swedish Defence Material Administration, FMV, for continued technical support for Gripen C/D. The order value amounts to SEK 129 million.

The order is a call-up of an option as part of a previous agreement with FMV for technical support and maintenance of Gripen’s existing weapons and external stores, which was signed in March 2015. Today’s order secures continued technical support for Gripen C/D regarding weapons and external stores, including for example support, configuration management, technical documentation, technical maintenance and modification.

Related Research on ASDReports.com:
Global Military UAV Market Forecast to 2022

“This order will ensure continued efficient operations of technical support for Gripen C/D, ensuring that the customer's availability requirements are met in the best possible way,” says Ellen Molin, head of business unit Gripen Support, within Saab business area Support and Services.

The order concerns Saab’s operations in Linköping, Järfälla and Arboga.

Source : Saab AB (OMX Stockholm: SAAB B)

Published on ASDNews: Dec 20, 2016

 

More News from Saab AB (OMX Stockholm: SAAB B)

More Military Aircraft News

Airborne ISR & C2 Battle Management 2017 Conference

Mar 14 - 16, 2017 - London, United Kingdom

Register More info


More Contracts News

US Export Controls on Non-US Transactions Seminar

Mar 20 - 23, 2017 - Singapore, Singapore

Register More info


More MRO News

International Military Helicopter 2017 Conference

Jan 31 - Feb 2, 2017 - London, United Kingdom

Register More info


© 2004-2016 • ASDNews • be the first to know • contact usterms & conditionsprivacy policyadvertisingfaqs

zpsk