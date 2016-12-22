Order for Technical Support for Gripen

Defence and security company Saab has received an order from the Swedish Defence Material Administration, FMV, for continued technical support for Gripen C/D. The order value amounts to SEK 129 million.

The order is a call-up of an option as part of a previous agreement with FMV for technical support and maintenance of Gripen’s existing weapons and external stores, which was signed in March 2015. Today’s order secures continued technical support for Gripen C/D regarding weapons and external stores, including for example support, configuration management, technical documentation, technical maintenance and modification.

Related Research on ASDReports.com:

Global Military UAV Market Forecast to 2022

“This order will ensure continued efficient operations of technical support for Gripen C/D, ensuring that the customer's availability requirements are met in the best possible way,” says Ellen Molin, head of business unit Gripen Support, within Saab business area Support and Services.

The order concerns Saab’s operations in Linköping, Järfälla and Arboga.

Source : Saab AB (OMX Stockholm: SAAB B)