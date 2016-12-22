US Navy Accepts Delivery of GE Powered John Finn

The John Finn (DDG 113) destroyer was delivered to the United States Navy by Huntington Ingalls Industries on December 7, 2016, the 75th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor. Powered by GE’s Marine Solutions’ LM2500 marine gas turbines, the ship’s namesake helped shoot down Japanese warplanes during the attack and was the first Medal of Honor recipient of World War II.

"GE is proud that our LM2500 marine gas turbines power the first new construction Arleigh Burke-class ship to go to sea in over four years,” said Brien Bolsinger, GE Vice President, Marine Operations, Evendale, Ohio. “John Finn is the 63rd Arleigh Burke-class destroyer and the first of the DDG 51 Flight IIA restart ships. Our reliable LM2500 gas turbines will be used throughout this program to propel these new destroyers to speeds in excess of 30 knots.”

According to a U.S. Navy press release, John Finn recently completed successful testing that demonstrated a full power run, key communications, damage control and navigation systems as well as various hull, mechanical and electrical and propulsion applications.

