Successful Tests With Enforcer

MBDA has successfully tested the lightweight missile, known as Enforcer, as part of its ongoing development programme. The multinational Enforcer team scored several highly accurate hits during guided firings carried out at the trials facility of the German Bundeswehr’s Technical Center for Weapons and Ammunition 91 in November 2016.

The firings with the Enforcer development prototype were conducted at ranges of between 1,000m to 2,000 m and confirmed expectations with regard to the weapon’s homing head, which guided the missile directly to the centre of each of the intended targets. One of the missiles used the new lightweight, carbon-fibre launching tube developed by MBDA in Italy.

Related Research on ASDReports.com:

Global Military UAV Market Forecast to 2022

“These tests have topped off a successful year of Enforcer development, a year we can look back on and recognise numerous successful firings and other tests,” said Peter Heilmeier, MBDA Deutschland’s Vice President Sales and Business Development. “The direct hits demonstrate that we have made an important step forward in the development programme.”

MBDA plans to begin qualification of this very compact missile over the next few years, followed by preparations for series production. One of the areas MBDA is currently working on is the Bundeswehr’s night fighting capability requirement. In this respect, more guided firings are planned for 2017.

Source : MBDA