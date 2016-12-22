DLS to Strengthen F-16 Tactical Communications for US FMS Requirements
Data Link Solutions (DLS), a joint venture between Rockwell Collins and BAE Systems, will provide improved tactical Link 16 communication capabilities for the F-16 fleet of Foreign Military Sales customers. The U.S. Navy Space and Naval Warfare Systems Command (SPAWAR) has awarded DLS an $11.7 million contract for the production of Multifunctional Information Distribution System - Low Volume Terminals (MIDS-LVTs) for the F-16 Link 16 program and the option of $7.7 million for additional MIDS-LVT terminals.
“The F-16 aircraft conducts vital air-to-air and air-to-ground missions for the air forces of our allies” said Doug Schmidt, director of DLS.
Global Military UAV Market Forecast to 2022
MIDS-LVT was developed by the MIDS International Program Office based in San Diego, California to provide Link 16 capability at a lower weight, volume and cost. Link 16 is a secure, high-speed Tactical Data Link used by the United States and NATO allies. MIDS-LVT provides real-time data communications, situational awareness and navigation, digital voice and TACAN, all in a jam-resistant, crypto-secured package. Work will be performed in Wayne, New Jersey and Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Source : Rockwell Collins - view original press release
