DLS to Strengthen F-16 Tactical Communications for US FMS Requirements

Data Link Solutions (DLS), a joint venture between Rockwell Collins and BAE Systems, will provide improved tactical Link 16 communication capabilities for the F-16 fleet of Foreign Military Sales customers. The U.S. Navy Space and Naval Warfare Systems Command (SPAWAR) has awarded DLS an $11.7 million contract for the production of Multifunctional Information Distribution System - Low Volume Terminals (MIDS-LVTs) for the F-16 Link 16 program and the option of $7.7 million for additional MIDS-LVT terminals.

“The F-16 aircraft conducts vital air-to-air and air-to-ground missions for the air forces of our allies” said Doug Schmidt, director of DLS.

MIDS-LVT was developed by the MIDS International Program Office based in San Diego, California to provide Link 16 capability at a lower weight, volume and cost. Link 16 is a secure, high-speed Tactical Data Link used by the United States and NATO allies. MIDS-LVT provides real-time data communications, situational awareness and navigation, digital voice and TACAN, all in a jam-resistant, crypto-secured package. Work will be performed in Wayne, New Jersey and Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Source : Rockwell Collins - view original press release