Newsletter Subscription


Thursday, Dec 22, 2016

RSS feed LinkedIn Twitter   |   Contact us Contact us

You are here: ASDNews Home > Modernization Services for DDG 51 Ships


Modernization Services for DDG 51 Ships

The U.S. Navy has awarded General Dynamics Bath Iron Works, a subsidiary of General Dynamics (NYSE: GD), a $126 million contract extension to manage ongoing post-delivery modernization activities for Arleigh Burke-class (DDG 51) destroyers. The contract extension runs through December, 2017, with options for an additional six months.

Bath Iron Works provides Planning Yard services for all Littoral Combat Ships and Arleigh Burke-class destroyers including engineering, design, material kitting, logistics, planning and execution. The company is currently supporting 68 ships, representing about 75 percent of the nation’s surface combatants.

Related Research on ASDReports.com:
Global Military UAV Market Forecast to 2022

DDG 51 Planning Yard services are provided in Brunswick, Maine, as well as the following DDG 51 homeports: Norfolk, Virginia; Mayport, Florida; San Diego; Everett, Washington; Pearl Harbor, Hawaii; Rota, Spain; and Yokosuka, Japan.

Source : General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE: GD) - view original press release

Published on ASDNews: Dec 19, 2016

 

More News from General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE: GD)

More Navy News

Maritime Reconnaissance and Surveillance Technology Conference

Jan 30 - 31, 2017 - Rome, Italy

Register More info


More Contracts News

US Export Controls with REFORM CHANGES Seminar

May 1 - 4, 2017 - Las Vegas, United States

Register More info


© 2004-2016 • ASDNews • be the first to know • contact usterms & conditionsprivacy policyadvertisingfaqs

zpsk