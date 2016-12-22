Modernization Services for DDG 51 Ships

The U.S. Navy has awarded General Dynamics Bath Iron Works, a subsidiary of General Dynamics (NYSE: GD), a $126 million contract extension to manage ongoing post-delivery modernization activities for Arleigh Burke-class (DDG 51) destroyers. The contract extension runs through December, 2017, with options for an additional six months.

Bath Iron Works provides Planning Yard services for all Littoral Combat Ships and Arleigh Burke-class destroyers including engineering, design, material kitting, logistics, planning and execution. The company is currently supporting 68 ships, representing about 75 percent of the nation’s surface combatants.

Related Research on ASDReports.com:

Global Military UAV Market Forecast to 2022

DDG 51 Planning Yard services are provided in Brunswick, Maine, as well as the following DDG 51 homeports: Norfolk, Virginia; Mayport, Florida; San Diego; Everett, Washington; Pearl Harbor, Hawaii; Rota, Spain; and Yokosuka, Japan.

Source : General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE: GD) - view original press release