Rockwell Collins and Taqnia Defense to Collaborate on Avionics Opportunities

Focus on military rotary and fixed wing aircraft manufactured in Saudi Arabia

Agreement expected to lead to high technology jobs

Rockwell Collins signed an agreement with Taqnia Aeronautics and defense and security technology Taqnia subsidiaries, to collaborate on military rotary and fixed wing avionics opportunities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Work under the agreement will focus on aircraft manufactured, assembled and upgraded in country.

“Rockwell Collins is expanding its presence in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and is committed to providing technical job opportunities to local citizens,” said Claude Alber, vice president and managing director, Europe, Middle East and Africa for Rockwell Collins. “Rockwell Collins is a global leader in avionics and can contribute to economic growth and knowledge transfer in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”

Rockwell Collins has been a supplier to the Armed Forces in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for over 50 years and is already manufacturing and supporting avionics and military communications in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with a private Saudi company.

"The agreement with Rockwell Collins is a major step in the evolution of local Saudi aerospace industry capabilities which is fully in line with Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 and the National Transformation Program 2020,” said Major General (retired) Ali Al-Ghamdi, CEO of Taqnia Aeronautics."

Source : Rockwell Collins - view original press release