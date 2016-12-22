ANA 1st Japanese Airlinewith P&W PurePower Geared Turbofan Engines

ANA has become the first Japanese carrier to take delivery of the Airbus A320neo, powered by the revolutionary technology in the PurePower Geared Turbofan (GTF) engine developed by Pratt & Whitney. Pratt & Whitney is a United Technologies Corp. (NYSE: UTX) company.

"We are thrilled to see the PurePower Geared Turbofan enter into service with ANA and for the first time in Japan," said Rick Deurloo, senior vice president, Commercial Engine Sales, Marketing and Customer Support. "Pratt & Whitney continues to drive the transformation of aviation and the GTF engine continues to demonstrate its ability to reduce engine fuel burn by 16 percent, regulated emissions by 50 percent and noise footprint by 75 percent*."

Pratt & Whitney has announced and unannounced firm and option orders for the PurePower engine from more than 80 customers in more than 30 countries.

