EchoStar XIX Begins Post-launch Maneuvers According to Plan

Space Systems Loral (SSL), a leading provider of innovative satellites and spacecraft systems, today announced that the EchoStar XIX satellite, which SSL designed and built for Hughes Network Systems, LLC (HUGHES), was launched yesterday and is successfully performing post-launch maneuvers according to plan. The satellite deployed its solar arrays on schedule following its launch aboard a United Launch Alliance Atlas V provided by Lockheed Martin Commercial Launch Services.

EchoStar XIX is the world's highest capacity broadband satellite now on orbit, dramatically increasing capacity for HughesNet® high-speed satellite Internet service in North America. EchoStar XIX joins EchoStar XVII to help meet the demand for high-speed Internet for consumers and small businesses in rural and other communities with limited Internet access options.

"EchoStar XIX is an exceptionally powerful satellite that underpins the next generation of satellite Internet," said John Celli, president of SSL. "It has been an honor to work closely with our long term colleagues at Hughes, advancing satellite's capability to improve lives by bringing the benefits of quality, high-speed Internet service to homes and small businesses across North America that were previously unserved or underserved by terrestrial broadband services."

EchoStar XIX provides significantly more capacity than EchoStar XVII, which was also built by SSL and launched in 2012. Like EchoStar XVII, EchoStar XIX is a large, multi-spot beam Ka-band satellite based on the powerful SSL 1300 platform, which has the capability to support a broad range of applications and technology advances. SSL has built nearly 50 satellites with HTS payloads, including two of the highest capacity broadband satellites in service today, and the world's first true high-throughput satellite, which was launched in 2005.

"EchoStar XIX provides us with increased capacity and coverage enabling us to launch HughesNet Gen5, the next generation of our successful HughesNet satellite Internet service, delivering more speed, more data, and more advanced features for consumers and small businesses in the communities we serve," said Pradman Kaul, president of Hughes Network Systems. "SSL has been an important partner in helping us achieve this expanded service. It is indeed gratifying to work together to push the capability of satellite technology beyond what was previously possible."

Source : Space Systems Loral - view original press release