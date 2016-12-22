A320neo Delivered to ANA

First A320neo operator in Japan

ANA’s A320neo is configured for 146 passengers in a two-class cabin layout with 8 business class seats and 138 economy class seats. It is powered by Pratt & Whitney’s PurePower PW1100G-JM engines. ANA plans to start scheduled commercial services from Japan to Asian cities including China in January next year.

ANA HOLDINGS, the parent company of ANA, placed orders for a total of 37 A320 Family aircraft including seven A320neos, 26 A321neos and four A321ceos in 2014 and 2015. The company also ordered three A380s this year.

The A320neo Family incorporates the latest engines and aerodynamic enhancements, delivering more than 15 percent fuel savings from day one and 20 percent by 2020. With over 4,800 orders received from 89 customers, the A320neo Family has captured over 60 percent market share in its category.

The A320 Family is the world’s best-selling single aisle product line with over 12,800 orders since launch and more than 7,300 aircraft delivered to some 400 customers and operators worldwide. Thanks to their widest cabin, all members of the A320 Family offer unmatched comfort in all classes and Airbus’ 18” wide seats in economy as standard.

Source : Airbus, an EADS N.V. company (Paris: EAD.PA) - view original press release