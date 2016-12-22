F-16 Mission Computer for USAF

Provides F-16 next-generation high-speed computing and data networks

The U.S. Air Force selected Raytheon Company (NYSE: RTN) to develop and produce its new F-16 Modular Mission Computer Upgrade. The new mission computer offers more than two times the current processing power and 40 times the current memory, equipping USAF pilots with near-fifth-generation aircraft computing power.

"The new mission computer is a game changer for the F-16," said Josh Cobbs , program manager, Electronic Warfare Systems for Raytheon Space and Airborne Systems. "The brain of the F-16, this mission computer can process more information faster, allowing the pilot to put weapons on targets with greater reliability."

Raytheon's MMCU provides the USAF with the best value and confidence to meet requirements. For more than 25 years, Raytheon has been the leading provider of mission-processing technologies for domestic and international F-16 aircraft.

Based on commercial technology, Raytheon's MMCU combines multi-core processing and cyber security with next generation high-speed computing and high-speed data networks. It serves as the foundation for potential new advanced sensors and capabilities for the USAF F-16, including next generation weapon systems.

"The F-16 remains the backbone of the global allied fighting force, and the mission computer will deliver capabilities to combat emerging threats alongside fifth-generation fighters well into the future," said Travis Slocumb , vice president of Electronic Warfare Systems for Raytheon Space and Airborne Systems.

The F-16 Fighting Falcon is the world's premier fixed-wing, single-engine, fourth-generation multi-mission fighter, and the MMCU is fundamental to increasing its combat capabilities.

