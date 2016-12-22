LM Successfully Launches EchoStar XIX Satellite

To Power HughesNet Gen5 High-Speed Internet Service

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Commercial Launch Services has successfully launched the EchoStar XIX communications satellite. An Atlas V 431 blasted off at 2:13 p.m. EST from Space Launch Complex 41, placing EchoStar XIX in orbit for customer Hughes Network Systems, LLC (HUGHES), an EchoStar company, and marking the 139th consecutive successful Atlas launch to date.

"The mighty Atlas has marked yet another successful launch as it placed EchoStar XIX into orbit," said Steve Skladanek, president of Lockheed Martin Commercial Launch Services. "This reliable rocket continues to bring unparalleled precision and schedule assurance to every mission it carries."

Related Research on ASDReports.com:

Global Military UAV Market Forecast to 2022

The rocket, a United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas V 431, was provided by Lockheed Martin Commercial Launch Services. For commercial missions, Lockheed Martin is responsible for contracts, licensing, marketing, sales and mission management of Atlas.

With an average slip date of less than two weeks and successful track record, the Atlas family of rockets provides the most reliable lift in the commercial market. Atlas also offers such precise delivery into orbit that customers can use the excess fuel to extend the life of a satellite and bringing more value to the mission.

EchoStar XIX will enable HughesNet Gen5, the next generation of HughesNet satellite Internet service, delivering more speed, more data, and more advanced features for U.S. consumers and small businesses coast to coast who are unserved or underserved by terrestrial broadband Internet services.

Source : Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) - view original press release