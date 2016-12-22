Newsletter Subscription


Thursday, Dec 22, 2016

OGSystems Awarded $8M on T-REX IDIQ Contract

OGSystems (OGS), a leader in technology innovation for the Department of Defense (DoD) and Intelligence Community (IC), today announced it was awarded two contract delivery orders from the United States Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) under the Targeted Requirement Execution (T-REX) IDIQ contract. The delivery orders total over $8M of work to be delivered in 2017 and spans several focus areas. OGSystems is the sole awardee of this work under its prime T-REX contract.

“OGS is proud to support USSOCOM with these emerging and urgent requirements,” said Jared Coe, OGS T-REX Program Manager. “Our team works with mission focus every day to deliver advanced technology solutions on-time to our critical SOF customers.”

OGSystems will provide Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) related equipment solutions and related incidental development and other services to the Government. The delivery order wins are part of OGSystems’ growing presence in the Special Operations market and its expanding footprint outside of its traditional GEOINT customers.

“At OGSystems, we are built to solve technical problems for IC and DoD customers,” said Garrett Pagon, President and Co-founder of OGSystems. “This work represents a time-critical challenge in delivering numerous technical systems in support of SOF tactical elements.”

Source : OGSystems - view original press release

Published on ASDNews: Dec 16, 2016

 

