ITAR US Defense Trade Controls e-Seminar

e-Seminar for Companies Located Outside of the US

1 December, 2016 - 31 December, 2017, USB Drive, Windows Computer

We have adapted our 2 day comprehensive ITAR US Defense Trade Controls for Non-US Companies live seminar into an e-Seminar. The training is on a USB drive so you can take it wherever you need to go, no internet access required!

e-Seminars combine videos of our highly respected experts John Black and Scott Gearity alongside the actual PowerPoint presentations shown at our live seminars. Both instructors have over 25 years of experience in the field of US export controls.



US Defense Trade Controls e-Seminar includes:

Certificate of completion

Comprehensive searchable PDF manual

Promo code for 20% off live seminar tuition

9 hours of comprehensive training broken down into modules that can be started and stopped at anytime

See " Agenda " for the modules handled in this e-seminar

Speakers

John Black

Principal - BSG Consulting



John R. Black has been involved in US export and trade control matters since 1984. He advises a wide range of US and foreign companies, ranging in size from Fortune 10 to small companies in nearly every industrial sector. He also serves as an expert export control adviser to several major US law firms and their clients, and has advised several foreign governments on US export control matters. Within the export compliance field, he has earned a reputation as one of the leading experts on US export and trade controls.



From 1984 through 1988 he worked for the Bureau of Export Administration, where he was responsible for writing the Export Administration Regulations (EAR) and interpreting the EAR for government and industry. From 1988 to the present, Mr. Black has been an export/trade control compliance consultant.



Mr. Black has developed a comprehensive knowledge of the Export Administration Regulations (including the antiboycott provisions), the International Traffic in Arms Regulations, and the trade control regulations administered by the Office of Foreign Assets Control. He uses his depth of expertise in multiple US trade control regulations to help his clients ensure they comply with the entire scope of US trade controls.



Mr. Black has advised major US exporters on export control internal compliance policies, processes, and procedures. He has also conducted many export control compliance audits for his clients and worked with them to implement remedial measures to address deficiencies found in the audits. Mr. Black has worked with companies involved in export enforcement actions and has helped them to develop comprehensive remedial compliance policies, processes, and procedures which have successfully mitigated the penalties imposed for their violations.



Mr. Black’s comprehensive knowledge of US regulations and his understanding of practical business requirements enable him to develop targeted in-house training programs for US and foreign companies. He has been a featured speaker at well over 100 conferences and seminars on US export controls throughout the United States, Europe, and Asia. He has also written numerous articles for various legal and export publications regarding US export/trade controls and has written several books on the subject.



Scott Gearity

Principal - BSG Consulting



Scott Gearity is a Principal of BSG Consulting, bringing over 15 years of consulting, training and corporate export compliance program management experience to bear for his clients.



Mr. Gearity has substantial experience in military, dual-use and commercial export controls. His clients have ranged in size from small start-ups to some of the world’s largest companies, with a particular focus on the information technology, telecommunications, networking and software industries.



Mr. Gearity joined BSG from Microsoft Corporation, where he was based in Ireland and managed the company's export compliance program for Europe, the Middle East and Africa. He continues to advise many non-US companies affected by US export controls.



Mr. Gearity holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in international studies and economics from American University. He is a licensed US customs broker.

