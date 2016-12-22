SAIC Awarded Contract by SSC Pacific

Company to provide network service solutions and engineering support to U.S. Navy

The Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center (SSC) Pacific awarded Science Applications International Corp. (NYSE: SAIC) an indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity contract to provide network service solutions and engineering support to U.S. Navy and joint Department of Defense shore units worldwide.

The multiple-award contract has a three-year base period of performance with two one-year option ordering periods, and has a potential value of $84 Million. SAIC is one of four awardees. Work will be performed in San Diego and at Navy and Joint DOD shore network installation sites worldwide.

“SAIC is proud to continue providing end-to-end engineering and life cycle support services for the Navy’s Shore Networks, which include more than 25,000 ONE-Net users across the globe who depend on these secure technological solutions,” said Tom Watson, SAIC senior vice president of the Navy and U.S. Marine Corps Customer Group. “For over a decade, we have been committed to ensuring that the Navy’s shore networks support the critical mission needs of the fleet and we look forward to continuing this important work.”

Under the contract, SAIC will provide in-service engineering support, design, accreditation, integration, production, sustainment, and life cycle support for non-integrated shore systems, network components and network service solutions for Navy and DoD shore units worldwide.

