2 Phenom 300s Delivered to Colorful Yunnan General Aviation

Embraer delivered two Phenom 300s today to Colorful Yunnan General Aviation Co., Ltd., a newly established executive jet customer based in Yunnan province, Southwest China. This is the first time Embraer has delivered its U.S.-made executive jets to a Chinese customer.

These two aircraft will undertake general aviation missions in Yunnan, such as medical-rescue and disaster-relief work, as well as customized tourism and high-end leisure and business travel.

“Having convinced us with its reliable products and exceptional marketing knowledge, the Embraer Executive Jets team again outstripped our expectations by delivering the aircraft so quickly and smoothly,” said Tang Xuefan, Chairman of Colorful Yunnan and President of Yunnan Airport Group. “These two Phenom 300s will be the pioneers of our fleet, serving various businesses in Yunnan province. And I hope they can help explore an alternative for Yunnan’s high-end tourism and other general aviation services, as well as bring delightful travel experiences to our passengers.”

Marco Túlio Pellegrini, President & CEO, Embraer Executive Jets, said: “We are privileged to deliver the first two Phenom 300s to our new customer Colorful Yunnan, a company committed to developing general aviation in Southwest China. The Phenom 300 has been the world's most popular business jet for the last three years, with the highest number of deliveries. Delivering the aircraft is just the beginning of our long-term commitment of providing unmatched customer services and support. We will remain Colorful Yunnan’s most loyal and helpful partner in the future.”

Embraer’s Phenom 300 is recognized as one of the most desirable light jets by fractional programs, charter services, corporate flight departments and owner-pilots. Over 370 Phenom 300s are operating in 30 countries with accumulated flight hours of 400,000.

Source : Embraer - Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica S.A. (NYSE: ERJ)