Some issues that you encounter can be solved by changing your browser settings, refreshing the page, or clearing the browser cache and cookies.

Supported Browsers

Some browser issues may be caused by the browser itself. For optimal viewing and security we recommend that you keep your browser up to date. You’ll find a list of the latest browsers at Browse Happy.

Force Refresh

A force refresh or reload will cause the browser to re-check with the web server to make sure it has the latest copy of the web page you are viewing. Here are keyboard shortcuts for force refreshing your browser:

Windows : Ctrl + F5

: Ctrl + F5 Mac/Apple : Apple + R or Cmd + R

: Apple + R or Cmd + R Linux: F5

Clearing Your Browser Cache

If you are experiencing problems displaying pages, clearing the browser cache is a good first step to try to resolve the issue.

Instructions for clearing your browser cache will be different for each browser and version.

Clearing ASDNews.com Cookies

Some errors occur when your ASDNews.com cookie is corrupted, please use the links below to clear ASDNews.com cookies